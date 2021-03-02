GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Joel Wade Boyd, 74, died Saturday, February 27, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence, AL. He was born in Vina, AL to Stansel and Ellen Martin Boyd. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Forestry and worked as a logger. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL. He was a devoted Christian, husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. Joel served the Lord through his hard work and will be dearly missed by his large and loving family, who rest in knowing that he is in the presence of his Creator.
There will be private graveside services with Brother Bill Harper officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Methodist Church Cemetery, Tremont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. A celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date to be announced by the family.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Boyd; one son, Joseph Boyd (Natalie); two grandchildren, Luke Boyd and Ruby Boyd; three brothers, Jerry Boyd (Linda), Garry “Sonny” Boyd (Angela) and Randy Boyd (Sherry); one brother-in-law, Ray Rayburn; sister-in-law, Mary Grider (David); father-in-law, Bob Riegle (Barbara); nieces and nephews, David Rayburn (Karen), Judy Blain (Curt), Tina Boyd, Annessa Marshall (Duane), Garry Boyd, Jr. (Jodie), Mary Ellen Allen (Joey), Tara Enlow, Rachael Sidoti (Andrew) and Ben Grider and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Jeanette Rayburn and Carolyn Wilson (Elmo); two nephews, Bill Wilson and Drew Boyd and his mother-in-law, Jane Riegle.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Joel Boyd to Log a Load for Kids at 555 Alabama Street, Montgomery, AL 36109.
