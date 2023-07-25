TUSCUMBIA — Joey James Willis, 50, died July 22, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A parlor service will immediately follow at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held for the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

