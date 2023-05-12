HILLSBORO — Joey Lee Stricklin, 52, died May 10, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Old Time Gospel Fellowship. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Midway Memorial Gardens in Moulton. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

