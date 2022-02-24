HALEYVILLE — Joey Wayne Norris, 52, died February 22, 2022. Gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. A Memorial Service will follow at 6 p.m. in the chapel. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

