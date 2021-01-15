MOULTON — Joey Weatherwax Sr., 58, died January 13, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:30 o 2:30 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral home. There will be a gravide service at Moulton Memory Gardens on Saturday at 3 p.m. Joey was the husband of Tammy Thrasher Weatherwax.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.