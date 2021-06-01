MUSCLE SHOALS — Johnna Lynn Roland, 33, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 6-8 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

