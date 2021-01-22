KILLEN — John Alexander Abernathy, 92, died January 20, 2021. Funeral will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Magnolia Church of Christ. A private burial will be held after the service. He was the owner of Abernathy Auto Parts. Condolences may be left a sprywilliams.com

