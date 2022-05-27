FLORENCE — John Alex Myatt, 46, died May 23, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Dawn Myatt.

