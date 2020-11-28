ROGERSVILLE — John Bartley Brown, 60, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at his home. He was a floral designer at Louise’s Flowers.
A graveside service will be Saturday, November 28th, at 1:00 p.m. at Barnett Cemetery with Jerry Marlow officiating.
John was preceded in death by his parents, James Herschel and Ila Brown. He is survived by his siblings, Jerry (Clara) Wallace, Shirley (David) Green, Bea Barnett, Buddy Wallace and Sarah Tammy (Richie) Norwood; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories to the Brown family.
Rogersville Funeral Home is directing.
Commented