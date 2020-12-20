TUSCUMBIA — John Gabriel Basinger, 44, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private graveside service for the family.
Gabe was a member of First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia, and worked as a sales manager for Ringer’s Garage Door Company. He was a member of the Covenant Christian School Booster Club, the Shoals Emmaus Cluster, Alabama Emmaus Walk 488, and Band of Brothers Reunion Group. Gabe is preceded in death by his grandparents, Gaston and Shirley Swords and Elmer Van Basinger.
Gabe is survived by his wife, Kylie Rea Basinger, Tuscumbia; children, John Michael and Carter Gabriel Basinger; parents, Van and Deborah Basinger, Muscle Shoals; brother, Andrew Thomas Basinger (Shannon); nephew, Jack Basinger Oxford, MS; sister-in-law, Keslie Fendley (James), Tuscaloosa; grandparents, Betty Basinger Blackstock (Ralph), Columbus, MS; and mother-in-law, Corby Rea, Tuscumbia.
Pallbearers will be Danny McWilliams, Jr., Danny McWilliams, III, Hal Mills, James Fendley, Chris Hall, Andrew Basinger, Stefan Craft, Steven Holt, and Wil Carter. Clay Carter will be an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Covenant Christian School Athletics or Tuscumbia First United Methodist Church.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
