FLORENCE — John Bevis, age 41, of Florence, passed away January 15, 2021. A graveside service will be held Monday, January 18, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, with Bro. Doug Farris officiating.
John was a 1997 graduate of Central High School and his children were the light of his eyes.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Gladys Risner and Floyd and Minnie Bevis.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Anne Bevis, daughter, Anna Mackensie Bevis and son, Noah Alan Bevis; parents, Johnny and Lynn Bevis.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Underwood Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.
