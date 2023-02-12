HAMILTON — John Kenneth Boyett, 76 , passed away February 10, 2023. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, 6-9 p.m., at Fulton Bridge Church. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the church with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

