FLORENCE — John Bradford Dethero, Sr., 82, died February 26, 2022. He was born and raised in Cleveland, TN, where he spent the majority of his first 60 years. He attended the Tennessee Military Institute in Sweetwater, TN where he graduated cadet captain and was active in their competitive rifle team. He later earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Chattanooga and had avidly supported the Mocs ever since.
He spent the majority of his career as a corporate accountant for Magic Chef, Incorporated in Cleveland. He was proprietor of Dethero’s, Incorporated, a fine gifts store, as well as Dethero Enterprises, a small publishing company. John graciously contributed his time to the Jaycees and Boy Scouts of America, where he served in leadership roles when his boys were young. He served on the board of March of Dimes in Bradley and Polk Counties, TN and the board of Friends of the Library in Cleveland. John also served on the Chancellor’s Roundtable at UTC.
John had great interest in the history and details of military aircraft and weapons. His knowledge was extensive. He had a knack for playfully disrupting movies with friends by pointing out firearms that hadn’t been invented yet or were operated beyond capacity. He loved to spend time with friends at shooting ranges and reloading his own ammunition.
In 1999, retirement led to Florence, AL where he was a Rotarian, a member of Turtle Yacht Point Country Club and an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church. John and Becky moved to Redstone Village in Huntsville, AL, where he was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Nativity.
He was preceded in death by parents, Ruth Rymer and Harry Lawrence Dethero. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Becky Rann Dethero; two sons and daughters-in-law, John Bradford Dethero, Jr. and wife, Goode of Florence, AL and Paul Lockhart Dethero and wife, Larisa of Great Falls, VA; four granddaughters who called him Big Daddy, Mary Geer, Annie, Sarah and Martina; brothers, David Lawrence Dethero of Flat Rock, NC, Harry Ramsey Dethero of Crossville, TN and Boyd Rymer Dethero of Ooltewah, TN, and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Florence, AL on Tuesday March 8th at 2:00 PM with the Reverend Callie Plunket-Brewton and the Reverend Susan Sloan officiating, with a reception to follow. Interment will be in the Trinity Church Columbarium. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials may be made to North Alabama Food Bank, P.O. Box 18607, Huntsville, AL 35804.
