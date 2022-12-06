TUSCUMBIA — John Bragg Stewart, 89, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 7, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Hollis Rutherford officiating. Interment will be in New Bethel Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
John was a veteran of the US Army and a member of Masonic Lodge 43, Leighton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Stewart.
John is survived by his daughter, Linda Tidwell (David), and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
