F.5.24.23 John Morgan.jpg
Buy Now

ALLSBORO — John Bruce Morgan, 68, Allsboro, AL, entered into God’s kingdom on Monday, May 22, 2023. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, May 25, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Allsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Rudy Guess and Rev. Ryan Young officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.