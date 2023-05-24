ALLSBORO — John Bruce Morgan, 68, Allsboro, AL, entered into God’s kingdom on Monday, May 22, 2023. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, May 25, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Allsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Rudy Guess and Rev. Ryan Young officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Bruce was a lifelong resident of Colbert County. He was a member of the Allsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he previously served as an elder, Sunday school teacher, children’s sermon teacher, and treasurer. Bruce was the class president of the 1973 graduating class at Cherokee Vocational High School. He attended college at the University of North Alabama. He was a charter member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Bruce married his wife, Darlene, on May 22, 1976 while they were both attending UNA. Bruce graduated from UNA in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, minoring in chemistry.
The day after graduating college, December 18, 1976, Bruce began a successful career in farming. He farmed hogs, corn, cotton, and hay during his farming career. He was named the American Worker of the Year in 1992 by the Williamson-Dickies Clothing Company after submitting an entry and winning a national award. Bruce loved to farm and developed many lifelong relationships through farming that he deeply treasured.
After a career in farming, Bruce went back to college to earn a Master’s degree and teaching certificate. He began his teaching career at Cherokee Middle School teaching agriscience education. He later transitioned to Cherokee High School where he taught all the sciences. Bruce was very passionate about teaching, placing great emphasis on his students and their futures. He retired from teaching in December 2014.
Bruce enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to fish, hunt, golf, cook, and garden. He enjoyed keeping friends in the community stocked with vegetables from his garden. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. His greatest joy was being a “Papaw” and teaching his grandchildren to love nature.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley Morgan and Francis Bruce Morgan. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Darlene Bishop Morgan; sister, Helen Morgan Thompson (Glen); son, John Jason Morgan (Brooke); daughter, Alisha Morgan Underwood (Jonathan); granddaughters, Grace Anne Underwood, Olivia Underwood, London Kimbrough, Mia Kate Morgan, Canna Leigh Morgan, grandson Lincoln Kimbrough, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kelvin Burns, Ronnie Dexter, Bill Easterwood, Buddy Keeton, Billy Maxwell, Todd Nelson, Larry Parker, and Nelson Wallace. Honorary pallbearers will be Daryl Behel, Andy Bolding, Steve Pope, Butch Grisham, Hardie Harris, Benny Hearn, Danny Inman, Jimmy Johnson, Paul Malone, Steve Pope, Ezekiel “Tuffy” Powell, Joey Reeves, Richard Rushing, Dexter Waldrep, and Richard Yeitz.
The family gratefully acknowledges the care and support of Betty Lambert, the staff of North Alabama Hospice, Dr. Shiao-Pei Weathers and her team at M.D. Anderson, as well as the community and many friends for their prayers and over-whelming support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Allsboro CP Church Children’s Fund or Allsboro CP Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Dale Johnson, 515 Iuka Road, Cherokee, AL 35616.
