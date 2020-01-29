TUSCUMBIA — John “Bud” Williams, 89, of Tuscumbia passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Funeral service will be held today, January 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Colbert Memorial Chapel. Dr. Rodney Clingan and Dr. Gary Wilson (nephews) will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Valdosta Baptist Church, and The Veterans of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Ruby Clingan Williams; parents, John Henry Williams and Ila Elizabeth Hughes; two brothers and four sisters.
He is survived by his son, Kevin Williams (Cindy) of Muscle Shoals, AL; daughters, Cheryl Williams of Muscle Shoals, AL and Susan Phillips (Larry) of Tuscumbia, AL; grandchildren, Lindsey Vinson, Chris McGuire, Ambra Alewine, Tori Williams, Andy Phillips and Amy Inman; eight great- grandchildren; and special caregiver, Joyce Payne.
Pallbearers will be Chris McGuire, Coley Vinson, Wayne Williams, Kenny Wilson, Jeff Wilson and Mike Williams.
A special thank you to Cottage of the Shoals, Kindred Home Health, Kindred Hospice, Dr. John Sherrod and Dr. Jeremy Thompson.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
