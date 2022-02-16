TOWN CREEK — John Lee (JL) Burnett Sr., 85, passed away February 14, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Lawrence Funeral Home. Services will be at noon in the funeral home chapel with burial at Providence Cemetery. Mr. Burnett was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Evelyn Burnett.

