KILLEN — John “Butch” Morgan, 78, of Killen, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Visitation will be today, August 4, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Center Star. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Pastor Ronnie Jones officiating. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton.
Butch was a lifelong resident of the Shoals. He retired from Ford Motor Company and was a member of First Baptist Church Center Star. Butch was an avid golfer and was listed in Golf Digest for hitting three eagles in the same round at McFarland Park Golf Course, Florence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Helen Morgan; father and mother-in-law, Manuel and Lillie Mae Venable; and beloved brother-in-law, Jack Yarbrough.
Butch is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Wanda Morgan; children, Richard Morgan, Dennis Morgan (Carol), and Mickey Morgan; loving sisters, Martha Joan Yarbrough, Patsy Maddox (Kenneth), and Joye Sue Bates (Pete); grandson, Jackson Morgan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
