LAGRANGE — John Byron Allen, 45, died March 21, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Bethsaida Cemetery. www.pinkardfh.com

