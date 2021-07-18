OXON HILL, MARYLAND — On July 2, 2021 John with Thanksgiving in his heart and praise on his lips, followed his Savior to the home that He prepared for him.
Born and raised in Tuscumbia, AL, he was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Annie B. Richardson; his siblings, Charles, Samuel, Alfred, James and Janie Lewis.
John leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted daughters, Theresa L. Matthews (Reginald) and Traci L. Shellman (Leonard); five grandchildren, Alton, Jr., Ava, Asa, Leonard Jr. and Lana; four great-grandchildren, Nasir, Malachi, Titus and Logan; one sister, Mary Dillard; one sister-in-law, Margo Richardson; goddaughter, Norma Hood and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave, NW, Washington, DC. Viewing 9 am service 10 am (CST). Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Service will be live-streamed at mcguire-services.com
Commented