ROGERSVILLE

John Cecil Hudson, 84, died April 6, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. with a memorial service at 6 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

