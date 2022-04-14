ROGERSVILLE — John Cecil Hudson, 84, of Rogersville, passed away, April 6, 2022.
Visitation will be Friday, April 15th from 5 – 6 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow in the chapel with Tony Ricketts officiating.
Cecil was a native of Rogersville 4th generation. He graduated from Lauderdale County High School in 1955. His first job was the Alabama Highway Department building the Savannah Highway. In 1957, he joined the Army National Guard where he was attached to the 115th Signal Battalion. He was then employed by Southern Bell. He was later employed by the Redstone Arsenal Post Signal Communications office. In 1957, he changed jobs to become an equipment specialist on the Red Eye Missile System.
In 1970, he was subject to reduction in force when he relocated to Lake Charles Regional Airport in Louisiana where he met his wife, Lilly, in 1973. They married in April of 1974. Their son, Rusty was born in March of 1976. They moved back home to Rogersville to carve out a home place on the banks of the Elk River in June of 1977. This home was a dream come true and would become his legacy. He transferred back to Redstone Arsenal in 1981. There he served in many roles with the Army Missile Command until his retirement in August of 1994. Cecil and Lilly would travel and continue to love each other, their family and their home.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, Henry “Pete” Hudson and Susie Hurn Hudson; brother, James H. Hudson (Doris Hoolie Rose); sister, Betty Jean Hudson Snoddy (Clyde Snoddy). He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Lilly Doucet Hudson; sons, Gary Wade Hudson and Russell Lynn Hudson (Tara Lynn Garner Hudson); grandchildren, John Russell and Joseph Lane Hudson.
The family would like to thank Shoals Hospice for their care of Cecil during their time of need.
Donations may be sent to Shoals Hospice or the Elgin United Methodist Church.
