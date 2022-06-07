CHEROKEE — John Cecil “J.C.” Blackburn, age 83, of Cherokee, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 8, from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will be in the funeral home chapel at 11:30 a.m. with Gary Cosby and John Blackburn officiating. Burial will be in Allsboro Methodist Cemetery.
J.C. grew up in Allsboro, Alabama and served in the United States Army. He was a member of Cherokee United Methodist Church and served as Assistant Chief of Cherokee Volunteer Fire Department. J.C. played baseball for the original travel team in Allsboro and later coached and served as an officer with the Cherokee Dixie Youth Baseball. He passionately loved everything about the Crimson Tide. J.C. spent most mornings solving the worlds problems with his breakfast buddies at JJ’s and especially loved watching and bragging on all of his grandkids and their athletic careers. J.C. is preceded in death by his wife, Pat Blackburn; parents, Lidwell and Mamie Blackburn; and his brother, LeRoy Blackburn.
J.C. is survived by his children, Sandy (Ian) Whitehouse, Buffalo, N.Y. and John (Tanya) Blackburn, Cherokee, AL; sister, Lou Minor; grandchildren, Chase Blackburn, Allie Whitehouse, Lindsay Blackburn, Jake Whitehouse; mother of his children, Lovella Blackburn; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ian Whitehouse, Chase Blackburn, Jake Whitehouse, Jai Triplett, Ryan Hamm, and Dustin Stanford. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Pounders, Sammie Harwell, Jim Carpenter, Gary Cosby, Doug Greenhill, John Campbell, and Art Walker.
Special thanks to Dr. Bowen and the exceptional fourth floor staff at Helen Keller Hospital.
Memorials may be made to the Cherokee Volunteer Fire Department.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
