MARIETTA, GEORGIA — John Charles Belvin Sr. 58, formerly of Florence, passed away March 13, 2020. John was a graduate from Coffee High School ‘79. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Belvin and Theo Belvin.
He is survived by his children, Alicia Wood (Todd), John Belvin II (Martha); grandchildren, Pace, Amelia, Mattie and Paisley; stepmother Estie Belvin; brother, Danny Belvin (Kathy); sister, Dianne Gray and nieces, Brittany Yaeger (Andrew), Katie Wells (Tyler), Abby Belvin, Astrid Gray; two great-nieces, Shaelyn and Roslyn; and one great- nephew, Emerson.
