FLORENCE — John Coleman “J.C.” Chowning Jr., age 70, of Florence, passed away, Saturday, October 23, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Elder Paul Holloway officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery.
J.C. was an avid gardener and gifted drummer. He was a devoted husband, loving and gentle father, and a wonderful papaw. He loved spending time with his family and using his unique sense of humor to keep them laughing. He always tried to make those around him feel welcome and special. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Coleman and Lois Chowning.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Debbie Smith Chowning; children, Andrea Rochelle Chowning (Misty), John Coleman “Trey” Chowning III (Jade), and Elena Shavonne Chowning (Philip); grandchildren, William Rowen Chowning, Jensen Grant Chowning, Trusten Emanuel Chowning-Myers; brothers, Larry Chowning (Valerie), Kevin Chowning (Lya); sisters, Nancy Lawson (Alan), Carolyn Hanback (Steve).
Pallbearers will be Timothy “Tim” Smith, Anthony “Tony” Smith, Bradley Chowning, Blake Lawson, Eddie Ray Bevis, and Steve Cochran.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented