SHEFFIELD — Christian Nix, 26, Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Visitation will be today, May 25, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Thursday, May 26, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Captain Mal Goodloe and Officer D.J. Hall officiating. Interment will be in Old Brick Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.
Christian was an officer with the Sheffield Police Department. He graduated with the 2014 Senior Class of Muscle Shoals High School. Christian enjoyed going to concerts, playing video games, and plotting pranks. Christian had an incredible ability to make every person he encountered laugh. He would do whatever it took to turn someone’s day around. He was kind and he loved those around him deeply, in a way that made sure you knew you were loved, even if he didn’t say it. Christian was a servant to his community and became a police officer because he wanted to help those in need. He was beloved by so many and will be terribly and deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Chase Newbury.
Christian is survived by his mother, Kristen Jill Hale; father, Joseph F. Nix, Jr.; and brother, Skylar Mason Mitchell, all of Muscle Shoals; sister, Berklie Alece Stolz (John Paul); and grandparents, John Stanley and Barbara B. Hale, all of Town Creek; aunt, Jenna Childers, Muscle Shoals; uncle, Thomas Wade Hale (Cathy), Town Creek; and cousins, Carson Childers, Kadyn Childers, John Thomas Hale, and Nici Hale.
Pallbearers will be Cap. Daryl Ivy, Sgt. Mason Herston, Sgt. Zack Williams, Officer Adam Vasquez, Officer Jordan Miller, Officer Gavin Putman, Officer Darien Fountain, and Officer Kyle Williams.
