FLORENCE — John Christopher Bratcher, 50, died July 11, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Cromwell Crossroads Cemetery, Collinwood, TN. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at the cemetery with Shackelford Funeral Home directing.

