MUSCLE SHOALS — John Christopher Cordle, 46, died April 3, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneral homes.com to leave condolences for the family.

