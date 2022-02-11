KILLEN — John Clarence Bean, 74, of Killen, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Clarence grew up in Union Springs, Alabama where he fell in love with his wife, Diana Griffin Bean. Together they had two daughters, Rebecca Bean Smith (Steve Smith) and Katie Bean deSouza (Aias deSouza).
As a family, they enjoyed traveling together, Auburn football, and time at the beach. Being a father was one of his greatest joys and he was the girls’ biggest fan. Once his girls grew up and got married, he loved that he got to become “Pop” to five grandchildren: Ryan Smith, Ethan deSouza, Griffin deSouza, Josslyn deSouza, and Sterling deSouza. He enjoyed nothing more than simply watching his grandkids play.
He attended church at the First Baptist Church in Killen, Alabama. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron Danly Bean and Bessie Mae Blue Bean, as well as a brother, James Daniel Bean and his sister, Betty Bean Gentry. He served in the Brundidge Unit of the National Guard and was a loyal employee to Dana Suttle Trucking where he retired after more than 35 years. In retirement, Clarence never slowed down as he and Diana were always traveling, supporting grandkids at their various sporting events, and spending time with close friends and family.
His friends would describe Clarence as a great storyteller. He knew how to get his family’s attention. He was quite tall and had a fierce two finger whistle that could get anyone’s attention. Clarence had a deep appreciation for history and he liked to tinker. His family jokes that while he was an Auburn fan, he was an even bigger fan of duct tape and WD40.
Clarence knew his way around a grill. And his Brunswick stew and potato soup were always a crowd favorite-the simpler the better for him. Clarence enjoyed a cold Coca-Cola in a glass bottle, fresh boiled peanuts, just sitting by a creek, or dancing with Diana. His family already misses his tender embrace, protective nature, affection for his grandkids, and the deep love he bestowed on Diana and their girls.
The funeral services will he held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Union Springs, Alabama. The Rev. Drew Burton will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Aberfoil Cemetery in Aberfoil, Alabama with Gray Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at Gray Funeral from noon until the funeral hour.
Memorial donations may be made to Aberfoil Cemetery, c/o Mary Jean Redmond, 14621 Hwy. 29, Union Springs, AL 36089, or charity of your choice.
