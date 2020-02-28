FLORENCE — John Clark “J.C.” Frye, 97, of Florence, AL passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was a native of Lauderdale County and was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ. He served our country in the US Army during WWII. He worked at Reynolds Metals for 22 years in the payroll department and also was a member of the original board of directors for Listerhill Credit Union. Later he worked with the Listerhill Outreach program teaching finance to hundreds of high school seniors and was the first president for the Wilson Dam little league.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1-3:00 p.m. at the Woodlawn Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church with Matt Heupel officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, O. Galen and Tennie Frye; brothers, Bill, James and Price Frye; and sister, Alyce Bryan.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Louise Frye; sons, David Frye (Nancy) and Steve Frye (Sherry); daughter, Suzanne Keblaitis (Chris); sister, Elizabeth Ann Holder; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Reid Owens, Zachary Keblaitis, Jake, Zeke, Bobby and Bradley Frye. Honorary pallbearers will be Wade Frye, Larry Richardson, Jan Cornelius, Brad Green, Clay Chandler, Luke Slack, Kris Keblaitis and Kelly Powers.
The family would like to extend a special thank to Ella Thompson, Deidre and Linda Sears for their loving care.
