MUSCLE SHOALS — John Clifford Battles, 83, died July 27, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Grace Life Church of the Shoals. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

