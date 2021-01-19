MUSCLE SHOALS — John Clifford Claunch, Jr., 91, of Muscle Shoals, passed away January 17, 2021. John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Clifford Claunch and Etoile Richardson Claunch; brother, Robert Oneal Claunch; and son, John Clifford Claunch III.
John is survived by his loving wife of sixty-four years, Regina “Reggie” Claunch; son, Jeff Claunch; daughter, Jennifer Cornelius (Scot); daughter-in-law, Ann Claunch; brother, Don Claunch (Marilyn); and grandchildren, Maggie Claunch, Anna Grace Claunch, Beth Claunch, Meredith Claunch, Jonathan Claunch, Kyle Cornelius and Kate Cornelius Ellison (Taylor).
John was born in Russellville, Alabama on July 1, 1929. After receiving an athletic scholarship, he attended Auburn University where he was a member of the Auburn Tiger football team. He loved to cheer on his alma mater and work extensively in his yard and garden.
John was employed by Reynolds Metals Company, retiring in 1991 after thirty-five years. His time with Reynolds included time working at the Listerhill Reduction plant in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, the Patterson Reduction plant in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, the Baie Comeau Reduction plant in Baie-Comeau Quebec, Canada, and the Longview Reduction plant in Longview, Washington. John managed the Listerhill Reduction plant from 1982-1988 and the Longview Reduction plant from 1988 until his retirement in 1991.
John was a Korean Army veteran attached to the 773rd Armor Battalion, Seventh Division. John received the Bronze Star Medal for valor and the South Korean Freedom Medal while in Korea.
He was involved as a member of numerous boards and community organizations including Sheffield Jaycees, Sheffield Board of Education, Alabama Education Association, Sheffield Mayor’s Advisory Committee, United Way, Salvation Army Housing Authority, Tennessee Valley Art Center board, and Rotary Clubs of Sheffield, Alabama; Arkadelphia, Arkansas; and Longview, Washington. He was also involved in the Tennessee River Valley Association, Business Council of Alabama, Alabama Industrial Development Committee, Helen Keller Hospital Foundation, and Junior Achievement.
John was a longtime active member of Sheffield First United Methodist Church, Sheffield, Alabama.
A family graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Knights of Pythias cemetery in Russellville, AL with Bro. Bart Bowlin and Bro. Bill Bedsole officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of North Alabama for their kindness and the excellent care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sheffield First United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army of the Shoals.
Please leave condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
