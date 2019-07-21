FLORENCE — John Conrad Robbins, 84, of Florence, passed away July 13, 2019, at his home. John was a graduate of Deshler High and attended University of Florida where he studied agricultural and business management.
He was a founding member of NAFCO Flooring. In 1964 he started R&D Trucking which accumulated a fleet of some 400-plus trucks by the mid 1990’s.
In 1976 he started Robbins Interior Surfaces which he quickly grew from a small plant by Shoals Creek to a full scale production facility producing luxury vinyl tile to be distributed worldwide. He took a tremendous amount of pride and responsibility providing employment for so many families.
The definition of a sportsman, John loved the outdoors. Golf, fishing, training his bird dog and especially bird hunting. This lead him to found the local chapter of Quail Unlimited, which he remained passionate about doing after his hunting days were done.
John is preceded in death by his father, Stanley E. Robbins; mother, Elise Skinner Stewart; brother, Harvey F. Robbins; and grandson, Jordon Cassady.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruby Draper Robbins; daughters, Elizabeth, Cynthia and Joni Robbins; brothers, Edward Stanley Robbins and Rodney Robbins; and sister, Rudy Pillow.
A memorial gathering will be held at Bluewater Creek Polo Club, Saturday, July 27th at 11 a.m.
