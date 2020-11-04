FLORENCE — John D. Bevis, 79, of Florence, AL passed away on Friday October 30, 2020.
Born in Florence, AL, he was the son of the late John Royal Bevis and Mildred (Zahnd) Bevis.
John was well educated holding a Bachelor and two Master’s degrees. After receiving a Master’s degree from Samford University, he moved to West Virginia and was a professor at Salem College where he was named the Professor of the Year in 1972. John then lived in Colorado before heading to New Jersey where he was Editor of the Sabbath Recorder. While in New Jersey, John enjoyed many trips to New York City to see Broadway Shows, visit museums and take in all the Big Apple had to offer. John eventually returned to his home state, Alabama, where he returned to teaching and spent several years at Northwest-Shoals Community College. John had a devout love of the Lord and became the Pastor of the Seventh Day Baptist Church in Paint Rock, AL.
John loved history and traveled to many historical sites throughout the United States and Europe. John had an influence on so many people and all enjoyed his sense of humor and bubbly personality.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his cousin, Linda Gail Koonce. He is survived by his half-brother, Bob (Kim) Spears, a nephew, Drake Spears, a niece, Bayleigh Spears and a daughter, Laura Bevis Hope. John also leaves to mourn his close friend of 50 years, Jim Troebliger, friend and caretaker, Charlotte Robertson, and a host of additional caretakers and friends near and far. John will also be missed dearly by his canine companion, Jackson.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday November 5, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Park in Florence. John will be interned alongside his parents.
Special thanks to the staff of Compassus Hospice.
Contributions in John’s honor may be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association (APDA), P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.
