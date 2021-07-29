IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — John D. Richardson, 77, of Iuka, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his residence. John was born and raised in Iuka. His parents were Shelby and Adell Holland Richardson. He married the love of his life Carolyn, and they were married for 57 years. In those 57 years, they were blessed with four children, five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
John retired from Cherokee Nitrogen after 43 years of service. He loved his family and the Lord. He made sure to raise his children to know and love the Lord. John loved his ducks, chickens, and other animals that he cared for. Carolyn and John both had kind, loving hearts and volunteered for many years at things such as fundraisers and events at the Tishomingo Manor Nursing Home and many other places.
John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Thompson Richardson; his children, Linda Patrick (Mike), Lisa Trussell (Gary), Dienna Fooshee (Tim), and Michael Richardson (Becky); his brother, Joe Richardson (Treva); his sister-in-law, Joann Richardson; his grandchildren, Brandi Patrick, Blake Patrick (Lizzie), Tyler Patrick (Kaila), Brittany Johnson (Devan), and Chad Fooshee (Ashley); and his great-grandchildren, Kaleb Zills, Joshua Zills, Kaitlyn Patrick, Landon Patrick, Addie Patrick, Nathan Patrick, Wyatt Patrick, Lukus Patrick, Kaden Johnson, JR Johnson, Jake Grissom, Marlee Fooshee, and Jace Fooshee; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Shelby and Adell Richardson; and his siblings, Shelby Richardson, Sr., Alma Hearn, Bill Richardson, Thomas Richardson, and his twin sister, Laura Steinbach.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel. Services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Rev. J.B. Burns. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Blake Patrick, Tyler Patrick, Kaleb Zills, Joshua Zills, Chad Fooshee, Jake Grissom, Jace Fooshee, and Devan Johnson.
Donations may be made in John’s honor to the donor’s charity of choice. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
