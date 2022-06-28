RUSSELLVILLE — John Danny Kinard, 61, died June 26, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Blue Springs Cemetery. He was the son of Harvey and Terah Kinard.

