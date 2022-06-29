PHIL CAMPBELL
John Danny Kinard, age 61, formerly of Phil Campbell, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Noland Hospital in Anniston.
Danny was a free spirit, who was very adventurous, loved food, talking about old friends, and being outside. He trusted everyone, never worrying about any danger that could happen. He enjoyed walking wherever he could go. He was very protective of his parents and his family, and especially loved his nieces and nephews. He loved to sing, especially “Jesus is Coming Soon.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Terah (Hall) Kinard; brothers-in-law, Thomas May, Randy Joe Raper; niece, Kayla Jobe; and nephews, Christopher Kinard and David Wilkinson
He leaves to cherish his memories, his siblings, Frances Kinard May, Mary Linda Sikes (Leon), Harvey Dillard Kinard (Nancy), Brenda Lou Raper, Leisa Annette McLemore (Ricky), Phillip Keith Kinard (Rhonda), Sandra Lynn Jobe (Scott), and a host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the funeral following at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Brian Scott will officiate the service and burial will be in Blue Springs Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Leon Sikes, Jerry Camp, Joe Raper, Hayston Scott, and Timothy May.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented