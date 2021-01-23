BIRMINGHAM — John David Bankhead, 66, a native of Florence, passed away January 16, 2021. Due to COVID-19, John’s family in Florence will memorialize his life via Zoom January 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, John wishes you to bless a youth program or a family in need. Mr. Bankhead honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

