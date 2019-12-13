LEIGHTON
John David Hall, Sr., 63, of Leighton, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will follow at 2:00, in the funeral home chapel, with Michael Jackson officiating.
Mr. Hall was a native of Colbert County and retired as a machinist with TVA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joann Hall; father, David Hall; and brothers, Jason and Alan Hall.
Mr. Hall is survived by his wife, Valerie Hall; children, John David Hall, Jr. (Wanda), Andy Joel Hall (Lee) and Edwin Isaac Hall; sister, Mary Lisa Corsbie; grandchildren, Cassidy, Lilly, Drew and Caelan; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be John Hall, Andy Hall, Isaac Hall, Caelan Fisher, Matt Corsbie and Greg Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
