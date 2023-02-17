FLORENCE — John David Hargett, 77, died on February 12, 2023. He was born on August 23, 1945, in Florence, Alabama.
John spent most of his life in his native city of Florence. He graduated with the Coffee High School class of 1963, earned a BS in Accounting from Florence State University, and received his MBA in Accountancy from the University of Mississippi. Colonel Hargett had a distinguished career in the US Army spanning thirty-six years including service to his country in Vietnam where he was stationed in Cam Ranh Bay. A deeply principled man, he was a longtime activist in local and state politics. Eager to serve, he ran for local political office on numerous occasions. A businessman, he was in private practice as a CPA for thirty-seven years. After the passing of his dad in 1994, John helped his mom and her employees keep Auto Electric Service open and running for another twenty years plus. John will be deeply missed by his family to whom he was devoted. Also, a well-known jokester, his calling card was “My Card” which he would give to everyone he met. “My credentials are on the back,” he would say. (The back was blank.)
A column of text on the page will not capture the life of John David Hargett. Instead, those of us who had the good fortune to cross paths on this earth will reminisce about our own personal John Hargett story(ies), and anticipate hearing the stories of others from times and places we never were, where John Hargett left his mark.
A visitation will be held at Greenview Funeral Home at 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, February 19. Brother Tim Long will officiate a service at 3 p.m. The graveside will be immediately following at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with military honors.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Beth Giles Hargett; his parents, Cecil and Doris Hargett; and his brother, Robert Hargett.
He is survived by his sister, Martha Jones; his sons, Jed Hargett and Adam (Carly) Hargett; his daughter, Amy Beth (Kevin) Siebert; and his grandsons, Cole Siebert, Jonas Siebert, and Maxim Hargett.
Special thanks to the staff of Mitchell-Hollingsworth of Florence, especially Station 3, for the excellent care that John received in the last months of his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Shoals Save-A-Life are welcome.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
