TUSCUMBIA — John David Inman, 63, died August 16, 2021. Graveside service is 10 a.m. Wednesday in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.