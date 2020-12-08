SHEFFIELD — John David Lawler, Sr., 49, of Sheffield, entered into the kingdom of God on December 5, 2020. Visitation will be held today, December 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Life Church of the Shoals, with The Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 p.m. David will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield, Alabama.
David attended Sheffield High School, Auburn University, and the University of North Alabama. He was employed at Sheffield Utilities for 28 years and was the Baseball Coach at Covenant Christian School. David was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend, and humble servant of God.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Hulon Lawler and Thomas Ogletree, and his grandmother, Beulah Lawler.
David is survived by the love of his life, Stephanie Lawler; children, John David, Laura Beth, and Emily Jane Lawler; parents, Johnny and Joyce Lawler; brother, Chris Lawler (Nina); grandmother, Annie Louise Ogletree; sisters-in-law, Kim Watkins (Daniel) and Jennifer Kimbrough (Davy); nieces, Peyton Long (Tanner), Sarah Grace and Anna Faith Kimbrough, and Madison Lawler; nephews, Evan Watkins and Noah Lawler; great-nephew, Levi Long; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers are Dan Pickens, Leo Burnett, Kye Brown, Jim Fiscus, Casey Barnes, Ronny Poag, Chad Gann, and James Borden. The Covenant Christian Baseball Team, Hal Mills, Gabe Basinger, Dondi James, Chris Glover, and Brian Smith will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Anchored in Truth Ministries or Covenant Christian School Athletics in his memory.
Please leave online condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
