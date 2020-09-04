LUTTS, TENNESSEE — John David Morgan, 90, died September 1, 2020. Funeral will be today at 11 a.m. at Lutts Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lutts Cemetery with Shackelford Funeral Home directing. He was a retired rural letter carrier.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.