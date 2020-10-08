LEIGHTON — John Douglas Lowery, 71, died October 5, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.