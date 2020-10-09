LEIGHTON — John Douglas Lowery, 71, Leighton, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, October 11, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Monday, October 12, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Keith Prince and Greg Lowery officiating. A Masonic Graveside Service will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery.
John was a member of Leighton Masonic Lodge No. 43, Order of the Eastern Star, Scottish Rite, and a Shriner.
He is survived by his children, Gregory John Lowery (LaWanda) and Adam Douglas Lowery (Jana); sisters, June Jeffreys, Lynn Loosier, and Sarah Isbell; and seven grandchildren, Jackson, Bailey, Addy, Ben, Gracie, Laura, and Sarah.
John’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented