MUSCLE SHOALS — John Dupree, 66, died April 4, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Central Heights, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

