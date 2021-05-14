TUSCUMBIA — John Edward Carmack, II, 70, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. There will be a graveside service at 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia, with Reverend J.C. Hand officiating.
John, affectionately known as “Bobo”, was devoted to his brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. He was very intelligent and taught them many things throughout their lives. John had many interests, including listening to “The Ventures”, but his hobby was raising and flying his pigeons. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lother Raymond and Mary Sue Carmack; sister, JoAnne Hobbs; and brother-in-law, Ronald D.Hobbs.
John is survived by his brothers, Dennis Carmack (Pat) and Gary Carmack (Regina); sisters, Barbara Lowery and Regina Coates (Keith); nephews, nieces, and several great-nephews and great-nieces.
Pallbearers will be John’s nephews, Jason Lowery, Zachary Lowery, Isaac Lowery, Ty Coates, Chance Coates, Matthew Carmack, Cody Carmack, and Cory Carmack. Honorary pallbearers will be John’s nieces, Erin Wilbanks, Leah Moe, and Kyla Preciado.
Special recognition goes to Barbara Marion, John’s long-term caregiver.
