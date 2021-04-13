TOWN CREEK — John Edward Clapp, Sr., 84, of Town Creek passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jane Clapp; and daughter, Lisa Clapp.

John is survived by his children, John E. Clapp, Jr., Melvin Clapp, Mike Watson, Jennifer and Ronnie; brother, Bill Clapp; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Lorie Knight, Florence Nursing and Rehab, and CNA Laura.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

