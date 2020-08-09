Huntsville — John Edward Fowler, age 76, passed away on Saturday, March 14, in Huntsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James B. Fowler Sr. and Louise England Fowler; and his brothers, James B. Fowler Jr. and Robert Fowler. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Fowler Murphy (Eric) of Leeds, AL; son, Jeremy Fowler (Lara) of Franklin, TN; two grandchildren, William and Annmarie Fowler; brother, Donald Fowler (Frances) of Pensacola, FL; sister, Faye Borden Morris of Florence, AL; brother, Warren Fowler (Denise) of Mentone, AL; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
John (aka John Ed) was a 1961 graduate of Central High School in Florence and attended classes at UNA. He received his initial training in business machines and was formerly employed by Smith Corona Marchant (SCM) Huntsville. He later owned his own business and was a true jack-of-all-trades in making a wide array of things work properly.
Loved dearly by his family and missed greatly by many, John is remembered for his abiding love of Alabama football, sharing his home and pool with family and friends, and his great sense of humor.
A small graveside service will be held at Greenview Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Florence on Sunday, August 16, at 10:00 a.m. (masks required). Family and friends are encouraged to leave acknowledgments at greenviewmemorial.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John’s name be made to the Nick’s Kids Foundation at nickskidsfoundation.org/donate.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
