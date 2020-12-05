HAMILTON — John Evan Franks, 38, died November 27, 2020. A memorial service for Mr. Franks is 2 p.m. Sunday at Marion County Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.